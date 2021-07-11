expand
July 12, 2021

Police investigating after man killed, found shot multiple times on porch

By PA News

Published 1:02 pm Sunday, July 11, 2021

On Sunday at 1:21 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 4300 block of Woodlawn in reference to a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located the victim on the porch of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Beaumont EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased.

Officers located a blood trail that tracked back to a nearby residence, where they found evidence that the shooting had occurred there.

The victim was identified as Tyler Womack, a 29-year-old Beaumont resident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting crime to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone to submit tips anonymously.
The investigation is on-going.

