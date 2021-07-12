Justice of the Peace updates investigation after local man found dead outside Port Arthur Lowe’s

A body found in a vehicle outside a local Port Arthur big box store last week has been identified as a Mid-County resident.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Marc DeRouen said an autopsy for the 34-year-old Groves man was ordered but preliminary results are not yet available. Toxicology results take on average eight weeks, he said.

DeRouen told Port Arthur Newsmedia Monday that authorities initially considered foul play when examining the scene but ruled it out during the investigation.

Due to the lack of a criminal investigation, Port Arthur Newsmedia is not publishing the name of the victim.

Port Arthur Police officers began working the scene at approximately 2 p.m. Friday after responding to Lowe’s parking lot.

Authorities discovered the body in a vehicle in the parking lot in the 8300 block of Memorial Boulevard.