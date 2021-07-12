expand
July 13, 2021

Port Arthur man listed as victim in Saturday crash

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:18 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

A man who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday has been identified.

Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Pct. 7 Brad Burnett said the victim’s name is Henry Allen, 44, of Port Arthur.

Allen, who was wearing a seat belt, was traveling in the 2800 block of Texas 82 near the XYZ gate of a local refinery at approximately 11:26 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle left the roadway.

Burnett said the man’s truck struck a concrete light pole and that he was likely on his way to work when the crash happened.

An autopsy has been ordered, Burnett said.

Separate crash

The driver of a vehicle that flipped and ended up in a wooded area on Sunday in the 6500 block of U.S. 69 in Port Arthur is recuperating from his injuries, authorities said.

The man was sent to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment following the 5:50 a.m. Sunday crash.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the driver is a man from Port Arthur.

