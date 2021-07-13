PHOTOS — Gold medal son Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes celebrated Port Arthur return

The Port Arthur City Council returned today to an in-person meeting, and it provided a golden opportunity.

As attendees gathered Tuesday afternoon before the meeting’s 5:30 p.m. start, Memorial High graduate and current Louisiana Tech basketball star Kenneth Lofton Jr. came through.

July 13, 2021, was commemorated Kenneth Lofton Jr. Day in the City of Port Arthur.

Lofton started the week in Latvia as part of Team USA, which on Sunday won the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Lofton was a huge reason why, scoring a team-high 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal to help the USA complete an 83-81 come-from-behind victory and bring home gold.

The Port Arthur native recorded seven points and three rebounds in the last stanza to spark the USA’s comeback.

Lofton ended up leading Team USA in scoring for the entire tournament, averaging 13.1 points while shooting 65 percent from the field.

He also ranked second on the squad in rebounds per game (5.3) and efficiency per game (15.0).