July 13, 2021

Groves Pecan Queen Grace Richard stands at the splashpad at Lions Park. With the 2020 festival and pageant canceled, she is reigning for an additional year. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Pecan Festival Pageant deadline is this week

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

GROVES — Registration for the Groves Pecan Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant, which began May 3, will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Girls age 3 years to 12th grade who attend school in Groves may pick up applications at the Groves Chamber of Commerce.
Completed applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. Each category will be limited to 15 contestants. Once the category is filled, no more applications will be accepted. Categories go by grade. This year’s pageant will be held Sept. 18.
Contestants in the Queen’s Division will compete for the following scholarship amounts:
Queen – $1,000 scholarship
1st Runner-up – $750 scholarship
2nd Runner-up – $500 scholarship
For more information call the Groves Chamber of Commerce at 409 962-3631. The Chamber office is located at 4399 Main Ave.

