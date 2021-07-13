expand
July 13, 2021

I Love Mac and Cheese owner Devora Torrence, left, and marketing manager Rhonda Wright at the Port Arthur restaurant. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur has the place to Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day

By Monique Batson

Published 12:30 am Tuesday, July 13, 2021

For those wanting to celebrate National Macaroni and Cheese Day, Port Arthur has the perfect spot. But for the few people that don’t like the popular side dish, don’t let the name of I Love Mac and Cheese scare you away — there’s not much you can’t find there.

Devora Torrence took ownership of the year-old restaurant in May, and is turning it into a place for a great meal that also benefits the community.

“I’m opening one in Baytown, so when I found that this one would be available, I decided it’s not that far away,” Torrence said of taking over the Jimmy Johnson Boulevard eatery.

But the name often confuses people.

“Everybody goes by and thinks, ‘Oh they just have macaroni and cheese,’” said marketing manager Rhonda Wright. “They’re changing the name so it’s Mac and Cheese and More. The concept is you get what you want, you can pick anything off of the line, it doesn’t matter what it is and it comes out fresh on the spot.”

I Love Mac and Cheese is located at 3550 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. (Monique Batson/The News)

Torrence said the restaurant’s most popular dish is The Best of Both Worlds.

“It is a sandwich that has mac and cheese in it and then it has a short-rib type of meat in it and different cheeses inside,” she said.

But for those that want to stay away from carbs, they have plenty of pasta-free options, such as a broccoli based bowl with cheese. There is also a vegan menu, and other pasta options such as a chicken parmesan bowl.

“You can basically come in here and build whatever it is you want to eat,” Torrence said. “You pick it; we’ll make it.”

In addition to providing food, the restaurant also hosts spirit nights for local sports teams, where a percentage of proceeds sold goes to the team.

“That really puts more money back into the community,” Wright said.

And for those hosting events, I Love Mac and Cheese is available for catering seven days a week.

But the restaurant’s biggest surprise might just be on the dessert menu.

“One of our signature items is cookies,” Torrence said. “I get people that come in here just to get cookies.”

For National Macaroni and Cheese Day, which is Wednesday, the restaurant will be offering buy-one-get-one-free bowls. And for the remainder of the week, every combo comes with free cookies.

I Love Mac and Cheese is located at 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. Call 409-853-1790 for more details.

