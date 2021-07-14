expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2021

LSCPA’s Cameron Niedenthal threw 86 strikeouts this season. Courtesy Photo

PNG’s Cameron Niedenthal excels at Lamar State, steps up to Division 1 program

By Chris Moore

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves graduate and Lamar State College Port Arthur softball player Cameron Niedenthal will play softball for UT-Arlington next season.

The freshman pitcher was named NJCAA Region 14 First Team All-South Conference and Second Team All-Region as a utility player. Niedenthal led her team all the way to the NCJAA Region 14 Championship game. The Seahawks had not won a regional tournament game prior to this past season.

The PNG grad said she is excited to take the next step in her athletic career.

“I feel like the practice I have put in on and off the field is starting to show,” Niedenthal said. “I feel like my dream is coming to reality. It is every softball player’s dream to go big.”

LSCPA coach Vance Edwards said he is proud of Niedenthal.

“Our ultimate goal is to get them to the next level,” he said. “Sometimes it just works out a little quicker than normal. She was going to go some place, and we knew it. We are just thankful for the time that she gave us. She had a great year.”

Niedenthal said she visited some of the coaches and players at UT-Arlington earlier in the year.

“I looked at the campus and it is really nice,” she said. “They have really nice facilities. I can’t complain when you go up there and see that. It was too good of an offer to pass up.”

Edwards said he believes Niedenthal will do well at the Division I school.

“She’ll be successful wherever she goes,” he said. “She is a smart kid with a good head on her shoulders. She is going to do well at whatever she does. It will be fun to watch her compete at the next level and take UT-Arlington to the next level.”

The pitcher said she wants to encourage players to not be afraid to stay local to keep playing softball.

“Everyone wants to go big,” she said. “But you can start small and go big if you work hard enough for it.”

Niedenthal said she wants to start her stint at UTA consistent and not have to work into a rhythm.

“I just want to go up there and start up how I ended here,” she said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Grace Evelyn Nowlin

Monica Louise Stephens DeBlanc

Port Arthur City Council approves new fire chief, beginning date set

Trial date set for defendants year after Jake’s Fireworks raided in date-rape drug distribution case

Local

Port Arthur City Council approves new fire chief, beginning date set

Local

Trial date set for defendants year after Jake’s Fireworks raided in date-rape drug distribution case

Local

Port Arthur Council meets in-person for 1st time since April 2020

Local

Port Arthur man lies about living in Harvey-damaged home, scams government for $23K+

College/Pro Sports

“Our thick gawd is dominating” – social media reacts to Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s gold medal performance

Business

PHOTO GALLERY — MCT outlines positive loan news with community in Nederland

Local

PHOTOS — Gold medal son Kenneth Lofton Jr. makes celebrated Port Arthur return

College/Pro Sports

This Mid County baseballer just got drafted by MLB team

Local

Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats & arrest them if necessary

Business

Port Arthur has the place to Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day

Lifestyle

PHOTO GALLERY — See upgrades taking place at Queen of Peace Shrine

Business

BRIGHT FUTURES — Groves summer program hires students to city’s maintenance department

Entertainment

Pecan Festival Pageant deadline is this week

Check this Out

FivePoint names new vice president in Nederland

Columns

ASK A COP — Can people legally ride in a vehicle’s trunk?

Local

Port Arthur man listed as victim in Saturday crash

Local

Beaumont Police Detectives investigating body found in Port Arthur as a homicide

Check this Out

Port Arthur City Council to consider resolution appointing new fire chief

Local

Justice of the Peace updates investigation after local man found dead outside Port Arthur Lowe’s

Check this Out

Port Arthur’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. leads Team USA to 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup title

Local

See how $80 per barrel could impact Texas gas pump prices in next couple of weeks

Beaumont

Police investigating after man killed, found shot multiple times on porch

Business

ON THE MENU — Find your comfort food at Daviss Donuts & Deli

Local

Single vehicle crash along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive leaves 1 dead