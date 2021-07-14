expand
July 14, 2021

Norman John Frelow Jr.

Norman John Frelow Jr.

By PA News

Published 7:37 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Norman John Frelow Jr. was born on June 28, 1945 to Norman Frelow Sr. and Vera Mae Bush-Frelow in Port Arthur, Texas.

Norman was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and remained a faithful member until leaving Port Arthur to enlist in the United States Air Force.

He served in the United States Air Force as a military police officer until 1968.

He later married Winifred “Winnie” Columbus. To the union of Norman and Winnie was born Norman’s only child, Tracey.

Following his honorable discharge from the United States Air Force, Norman relocated to Houston, Texas and enrolled in Academy #42 of the Houston Police Department on October 6, 1969. Norman served in various areas of the Houston Police Department until his honorable retirement on February 7, 1990.

Shortly thereafter, he began working for the U.S. Marshall’s Service in Beaumont, Texas where he worked at the Beaumont Federal Courthouse for several years.

He later returned to Houston and began working in construction, a task he learned from his father and other family as a child.

He became the owner of Second Dimensions Interior Construction where he worked diligently until his passing.

In his leisure, Norman loved to watch sports and movies, especially Westerns and The Fast and The Furious.

His greatest pleasure, however, was spending time with his family.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Vera Frelow and his brothers Edgar and Michael Frelow.

Norman is survived by his daughter, Tracey Young (Vashon) of Beaumont, Texas; stepson, Carl McDaniel, Jr. (Tu) of Groves, Texas; grandsons, Hlevictor Hoskins, Jr. of Houston, Texas and Torry Marshall of Beaumont, Texas; granddaughters, Ashlien and Delanhi McDaniel of Groves, Texas; brother, Edward Frelow of the Woodlands, Texas and nephews, Michael Frelow (Thomasa) of Brooklyn, New York; David Frelow (Mayra) of Los Angeles, California and Mark Frelow of Bronx, New York.

He also leaves a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave., Port Arthur, T. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

