July 14, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY — MCT outlines positive loan news with community in Nederland

By Candace Hemelt

Published 12:30 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

NEDERLAND — MCT Credit Union off U.S. 69 in Nederland hosted the community Tuesday morning for a networking coffee facilitated by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce.

Laura Martinez, branch manager in Nederland, told attendees about the many favorable loan options being offered.

Auto loans for new or used vehicles (2015 models or newer) are strong.

Mortgage loan rates for 30 years are at an all time low, according to Martinez, who said MCT Credit can also help with loans concerns boats, RVs and ATVs.

Applications for the loans can be filled out online, making it more convenient for local clients.

For more information, visit mctcu.org or call (409) 722-9133.

