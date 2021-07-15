Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 7 to July 13:
July 7
- Alexander Griffin, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of 17Th Street.
- A fraudulent report was reported.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
July 8
- Burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.
July 9
- Brian Jones, 50, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Monroe.
- Rickey Johnson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 3100 block of Charles.
- Sidney Romero, 66, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.
- Charlie Salas, 29, was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the 5900 block of 25Th Street.
- Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 6100 block of Monroe.
- A dog at large was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.
July 10
- Curtis Adams, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Victor Pastrena, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Texas 73.
- A 32-year-old man was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
July 11
- Tamera Reed, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of 32Nd Street.
- Leigh Coney, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway.
- Sabrina Robinson, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Berry.
- An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.
July 12
- Colston Barnes, 27 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of South.
- Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Main.
- Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Gulf.
- An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 4400 block of Lee.
July 13
- Carey Lemaire, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Boyd.
- Eduardo Linares, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
- Darren Washington, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jesse Bernal, 23,was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of 25Th.
- An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Calder.