expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 7 to July 13:

July 7

  • Alexander Griffin, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of 17Th Street.
  • A fraudulent report was reported.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

July 8

  • Burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.

July 9

  • Brian Jones, 50, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Monroe.
  • Rickey Johnson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 3100 block of Charles.
  • Sidney Romero, 66, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.
  • Charlie Salas, 29, was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the 5900 block of 25Th Street.
  • Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 6100 block of Monroe.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.

July 10

  • Curtis Adams, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Victor Pastrena, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Texas 73.
  • A 32-year-old man was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

July 11

  • Tamera Reed, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of 32Nd Street.
  • Leigh Coney, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway.
  • Sabrina Robinson, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Berry.
  • An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.
  • Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.

July 12

  • Colston Barnes, 27 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of South.
  • Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Gulf.
  • An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 4400 block of Lee.

July 13

  • Carey Lemaire, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3700 block of Boyd.
  • Eduardo Linares, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Darren Washington, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jesse Bernal, 23,was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of 25Th.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Calder.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Harry Joseph Nectoux

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation

Local

P.E.O. Sisterhood awards scholarship to PNG grad

Local

PHOTOS — Nederland Rotary welcomes Rosemary House presentation

Local

Who is footing bill for Texas Democrats’ weekslong exodus to block the voting bill?

Local

Solid Waste employees on trash route pull Port Arthur family from burning home

Local

Port Arthur tourism could soon be flying high with this new designation

Local

At least 3 stabbed in Port Arthur bar fight, police say

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

Education

Meet new Bob Hope campus leaders this month

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG player Drake Varnado talks about going pro or staying in college

High School Sports

Eli Simmons takes pride in style of play – “Vidor quarterbacks have to go out & hit”

College/Pro Sports

Coaching legend, Mid-County favorite Bum Phillips receiving prestigious Titans honor

Local

Port Arthur City Council approves new fire chief, beginning date set

Local

Trial date set for defendants year after Jake’s Fireworks raided in date-rape drug distribution case

Local

Port Arthur Council meets in-person for 1st time since April 2020