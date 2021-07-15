Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 7 to July 13:

July 7

Alexander Griffin, 34, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6100 block of 17 Th Street.

Street. A fraudulent report was reported.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

July 8

Burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 39Th Street.

July 9

Brian Jones, 50, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of Monroe.

Rickey Johnson, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 3100 block of Charles.

Sidney Romero, 66, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 5500 block of 39 Th Street.

Street. Charlie Salas, 29, was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle in the 5900 block of 25 Th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use of possession or identifying information was reported in the 6100 block of Monroe.

A dog at large was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.

July 10

Curtis Adams, 49, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

Victor Pastrena, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 2300 block of Texas 73.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

July 11

Tamera Reed, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of 32 Nd Street.

Street. Leigh Coney, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway.

Sabrina Robinson, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Berry.

An assault was reported in the 6600 block of Jefferson.

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Theft was reported in the 3900 block of Franklin.

July 12

Colston Barnes, 27 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of South.

Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Theft was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Main.

Theft was reported in the 5100 block of Gulf.

An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 4400 block of Lee.

July 13