Harry Joseph Nectoux, 100, of Groves passed away on July 15, 2021 at Holland Place in Nederland, TX.

He was born on March 19, 1921 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to his parents, Louis Charles Nectoux and Leonie Gillard Nectoux.

Harry served in the United States Army Air Corps with the 449th Bomber Group known as the “Flying Horsemen” during WWII.

He was a longtime resident of Groves, TX.

Harry retired from Texaco as an Electrician with over 38 years of service. He was a member of IBEW for over 75 years, and the VFW.

Harry was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception/St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Marcella Wyble Nectoux, his son, William Charles Nectoux; his daughter, Kathy Ann Nectoux and his siblings, Violet Greer, Pearl Land, May Adams, Grace Radusch, Gertrude Brown, Homer Nectoux, George F. Nectoux, Sr. and Charles W. Nectoux and his nephews, Kerry Chatagnier and Rick Judice.

Harry is survived by his grandson, Todd Nectoux and his wife, Valerie of Euless, Texas; two granddaughters, Courtenay Hilger and her husband, Robert of Forsan, Texas, Charlotte Wilson of Austin, Texas along with six great grandchildren, Grant, Emery, Margot, Mason, Hannah and Luke.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law, James Wyble, Sr. of Nederland as well as his nieces and nephews, Leah Nectoux Elisar and husband, Benny Elisar, Steve and Phyllis Judice, Debbie Hilton, Antionette Chatagnier, Rene Chatagnier, Candy and Jerry Hatchel, Denise Castille, Paula and Paul Piazza, Chad and Lisa Saulsberry, James “Scooter” and Darla Wyble and Judy Wyble along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM till 11:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Harry’s life will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.