expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2021

Joyce Anne Fuller

Joyce Anne Fuller

By PA News

Published 7:23 pm Friday, July 16, 2021

Joyce Anne Fuller, 88, of Groves, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 17, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to George A. Romano and Anne Binagia Romano.

Joyce was a lifelong area resident and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked for her husband Dr. Billy Fuller as a Dental Assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. Billy Wayne Fuller; and brother, Ronnie Romano.

Survivors include daughters, Tracie Hanks and husband John of Groves, Texas, Denise White and husband Dode of Mauriceville, Texas; son, Chet Dupuis and wife Donna of Groves, Texas; sister, Deanna Fitzpatrick of Crystal Beach, Texas; grandchildren, Dana Hallmark, Holly Kiegel, Tracie Hanson, Kelly Hebert, Kerry Howard, Melissa Thomas; great grandchildren, Kaleigh Richard, Landon Reed, Hayden Lynam, Ty Kiegel, Pyper Kiegel, Rylee Hebert, Ryker Hebert, Kenzee Hebert, Jack Howard, Tate Howard,  Reed Howard, Chase Bonin and great great grandchildren, Caroline Richard and Laurel Richard.

A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, July 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves with Reverend J.C. Coon officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Local

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Local

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Authorities say man’s repeated thefts, including latest of $399 mixer from Target, rise to felony status

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Local

How much are your hidden treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast to host a discovery day

Local

New PA fire chief talks goals, plans for city

High School Sports

Live stream details of Nederland football shared

Groves

Filing begins next week for Port Neches, PNGISD elections

Local

Man indicted on charge of vehicle theft

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Get S’More of Jesus

Business

Vote today in community Best Of

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation