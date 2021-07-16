expand
July 16, 2021

Top from left to right: Klay Sylvester, Coach Clint Landry, Mason Brown, Coach Robert Henckel, Brock Holton, Mgr Jimmy Collins, Zach Seigrist, Logan Webb, Tyler Gray, Kaleb Istre, Coach Ben Rogers, not pictured Drew Marshall, Quinton Root, Noah Kendrick Bottom from left to right: Ryan Bell, Dean Guidry, Landon Reeves, Dylan Bell, Kyle Mouton, Triston McGowan, Jacob Kotz, Chris Tillery. Courtesy photo

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

By Chris Moore

Published 12:30 am Friday, July 16, 2021

The Mid County Babe Ruth All-Star team is heading to Mobile, Ala. after a dominant performance this past week.

The Mid County team beat Wharton 23-0 in the Regional Championship game Sunday in Port Neches.

The game was moved to PNG High School due to the weather’s impact on Nederland’s grass field.

“We performed pretty well,” Manager Jimmy Collins said. “We started a little slow the first couple of games. We kind of broke out mid-game of each and then it was pretty much downhill. Luckily, we had enough pitching to go around. It seemed like some of the other teams ran out of gas from having to play so many games.”

While the tournament schedule is set, the Mid County team representing the Southwest region will have to wait until the end of the weekend to see whom the next opponent will be out of the Middle Atlantic region.

“It will be fun,” Collins said. “We went (to Mobile) last year for an invitational and played at Hank Aaron Stadium, which is where we are going to play this tournament. It is a beautiful place and it holds 6,000 people. We are happy to be going.”

Collins said he does not like to spotlight individual players, but said the team’s makeup has played a large role in its success.

“We have a lot of experience and they really took it to the next level,” he said. “Some of our guys have played in this before and came back. They knew what to expect and they handled themselves really, really well. The young guys got a lot of experience and that helped… They get a little excited a little faster than the experienced guys. They get a really good experience for later on.”

Mid County (Southwest) will play its first game July 31 at 4 p.m. Their next game will be aAug. 1 at 10 p.m.. The team will take the following Monday off before getting back to action with 10 a.m. games on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is the pool game.

Single-elimination games start Aug. 5.

The organization will host an alumni game at Nederland High School early next week.

“A bunch of our guys are coming back,” Collins said. “I shouldn’t call them old guys. A bunch of them are in college. They will put a pretty good group out there. Everything hinges on the weather, of course.”

The game will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

