expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Cast members Christine Couron (left) and Chad Illa-Petersen rehearse for "Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical" at the. Sam and Linda Monroe Performing Arts Center in this July 2016 photo. (Port Arthur Newsmedia archive photo)

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:36 am Friday, July 16, 2021

NEDERLAND — Christine Couron has come full circle, but that doesn’t mean she’s leaving her dreams behind as she returns to the high school that fostered her love for music and the arts.

The Nederland High School graduate is set to use her experiences as an actress, singer, dancer and model to lead the school’s choir students.

“Christine is a very talented young lady,” said Natalie Gomez, principal at NHS.

“We are extremely excited to have her return to NHS, where she participated in our choral program as a student. We hope she will mentor and inspire our students to follow her lead and pursue music abroad as well. This is an exciting full-circle story.”

Couron is set to take over as head choir director this fall.

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to step in my teacher’s legendary shoes,” she said of the role held by longtime music director Rene Kloes, who retired recently.

Couron will work with assistant choir director and fellow classmate Lance Orta.

“I’m ecstatic,” she said.

College, work and pageants

Couron attended the University of Central Oklahoma, where she had a double major in musical theater and vocal performance and earned her a bachelor of music degree. She went on to obtain her master’s of music from Manhattan School of Music, then worked with some of New York City’s and Europe’s finest directors, she said.

Her career has brought her near and far.

She has worked with people such as Jodi Benson, the voice of Disney’s Little Mermaid; legendary tap dancer Tommy Tune, Whoopi Goldberg, Carol Burnett, Francis Patrelle, Greg White and Steven Smeltzer.

She has performed for an opera company in Italy in 2013, sang at Opera America in Manhattan, done many holiday performances at St. John’s of New York under the direction of Mark DeLaRosa, and trained at Broadway Dance Center on Broadway in NYC.

In addition to her musical accolades come her pageant experiences.

She holds the titles of Ms. Texas Universe and Ms. U.S. of America and this weekend she will travel to Las Vegas to compete in the Ms. Universe pageant.

Not to be confused with the Miss Universe pageant, the United States of America pageants are “designed to encourage women to strive to achieve their hopes, dreams, goals and aspirations, while making them feel confident and beautiful inside ad out,” according to the website.

The pageant focuses on different age ranges and statuses. It begins Saturday in Las Vegas, and worldwide voting online is underway to select the Internet’s Choice, Couron said.

Voting for the internet choice award can be completed at itsaboutthegirl.com/product-page/christine-a-universe.

Voting ends at midnight July 19. Votes are $1 with a minimum of five votes in specified increments.

Christine Couron as she is crowned Ms. U.S. of America. (Photo courtesy of Catherine Fiehn Photography)

The platform, moving on

“My platform as Ms. U.S. of America 2020-2021 is centered around victims of domestic violence and the Center for Hope and Safety in New Jersey that helped me through trying times, “she said.

Couron said she escaped from a violent relationship and when she and her former partner parted ways she was left without a way to care for her young daughter.

She thought long and hard about what kind of lifestyle she wanted to provide and wanted to show her daughter you don’t have to live a lifestyle of just barely making ends meet. Instead she wanted her daughter to see “you can completely thrive when you get out of this.”

Couron said participation in pageants is about sharing her message and hopefully making a difference.

She became involved in pageants after registering her daughter in a pageant in New Jersey when the child was just 2 months old.

The director told her she should look into competing. Her first thought was, “I don’t look “like the typical pageant girl.” She was told she embodies the image of a queen.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” she said of competing. “When I was there it was probably the first time since escaping abuse. I was taking my womanhood back. I felt beautiful for the first time in a long time.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Harry Joseph Nectoux

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation

Local

P.E.O. Sisterhood awards scholarship to PNG grad

Local

PHOTOS — Nederland Rotary welcomes Rosemary House presentation

Local

Who is footing bill for Texas Democrats’ weekslong exodus to block the voting bill?

Local

Solid Waste employees on trash route pull Port Arthur family from burning home

Local

Port Arthur tourism could soon be flying high with this new designation

Local

At least 3 stabbed in Port Arthur bar fight, police say

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

Education

Meet new Bob Hope campus leaders this month

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG player Drake Varnado talks about going pro or staying in college

High School Sports

Eli Simmons takes pride in style of play – “Vidor quarterbacks have to go out & hit”

College/Pro Sports

Coaching legend, Mid-County favorite Bum Phillips receiving prestigious Titans honor

Local

Port Arthur City Council approves new fire chief, beginning date set

Local

Trial date set for defendants year after Jake’s Fireworks raided in date-rape drug distribution case

Local

Port Arthur Council meets in-person for 1st time since April 2020