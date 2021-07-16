P.E.O. Sisterhood awards scholarship to PNG grad

Recent Port Neches-Groves High School graduate Raeleigh Smit wants to tackle the professional world with skills and administrative savvy.

That got a boost this month thanks to a scholarship award from the International Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood’s Chapter CP of Port Arthur.

Smith has work experience with Market Basket and Walmart and is continuing her education in the fall through a cosmetology course at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

She will then pursue a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Lamar University in Beaumont.

P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri.