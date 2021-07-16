Paul Calvin Simien Sr. was born June 19, 1949 to the late Effie and Armond Simien.

Paul Sr. departed this earth on July 11, 2021.

Cal, as he was called by his family and friends, attended grade school at Sacred Heart Catholic School and went on to graduate from Lincoln High in 1967.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country until 1973.

Cal is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and four sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Mae Ola; one son, Paul (Tysha) Simien, Jr.; one daughter, Toni (DeVon Jones) Simien and four grandkids, Ka’Myri Johnson, Payden Simien, Armond Simien and Melanie Jones.

He is also survived by two brothers, Lawrence (Melody) Simien and Darrell (Cheryl) Simien; two sisters, Lillie Marie (Earl) Simien and Sherry Mack; one aunt, Ethel Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.