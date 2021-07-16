expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Derek McWilliams, who works with Rosemary House, stands with Nederland Rotary Club President Letha Ruiz following Wednesday’s club meeting at Dylan's Bar and Grill in Port Arthur. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

PHOTOS — Nederland Rotary welcomes Rosemary House presentation

By Candace Hemelt

Published 12:20 am Friday, July 16, 2021

Derek McWilliams, who works with Rosemary House, speaks about the residential assisted living facility. McWilliams spoke on solving the senior puzzle in relation to long-term planning. Learn more at rosemaryassistedliving.com. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Harry Joseph Nectoux

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation

Local

P.E.O. Sisterhood awards scholarship to PNG grad

Local

PHOTOS — Nederland Rotary welcomes Rosemary House presentation

Local

Who is footing bill for Texas Democrats’ weekslong exodus to block the voting bill?

Local

Solid Waste employees on trash route pull Port Arthur family from burning home

Local

Port Arthur tourism could soon be flying high with this new designation

Local

At least 3 stabbed in Port Arthur bar fight, police say

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

Education

Meet new Bob Hope campus leaders this month

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG player Drake Varnado talks about going pro or staying in college

High School Sports

Eli Simmons takes pride in style of play – “Vidor quarterbacks have to go out & hit”

College/Pro Sports

Coaching legend, Mid-County favorite Bum Phillips receiving prestigious Titans honor

Local

Port Arthur City Council approves new fire chief, beginning date set

Local

Trial date set for defendants year after Jake’s Fireworks raided in date-rape drug distribution case

Local

Port Arthur Council meets in-person for 1st time since April 2020