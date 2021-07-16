expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2021

Spindletop Concrete Inc. will be located on land on Old Ferry Road near the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:40 am Friday, July 16, 2021

The foundation for Spindletop Concrete Inc. — a project of NFL player and Port Arthur native Elandon Roberts and a group of business partners — will soon be poured on the land near Veterans Memorial Bridge.

There have been many rainy days this summer, enough to temporarily postpone a groundbreaking for the concrete business to be located on Old Ferry Road.

Roosevelt Petry, one of the business partners, said the weather led to the postponement of the groundbreaking and by that time Roberts had to return home. So now there will be a groundbreaking-ribbon cutting-grand opening when Roberts returns.

“We want Elandon to be here,” Petry said of the special moment in the coming months.

The business partners come from various specialties. There is former Sen. Carl Parker and his son Allen Parker, both attorneys; mechanical engineer Wayne Holman; and John Eric Petry, who is an electrical engineer who previously worked with Lockheed Martin and NASA. There is also Artrell McCullar, a businessman; Lawrence Richard is retired from Jefferson County having worked with roads and bridges and Roosevelt Petry, a local businessman.

Another view of the land. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The land, the need for concrete

The property is located off the highway and there isn’t much to see currently, other than some wooden pallets.

This will change soon.

Petry said organizers have already had a pre-development meeting with the city of Port Arthur. He said the city has been supportive and gave kudos to Pamela Langford, director of development services, for being extremely helpful and patient with the group.

Parker said he decided he was retired from practicing law and investments until he met with the group of business partners who showed him the need for concrete.

“In Port Arthur it takes as much as a month to get an order of concrete, and with all of the development scheduled for Port Arthur, that (investment) amount is in the billions for the next few years,” Parker said.

“It seems like too good a deal to pass up, so we got the location, permits and ought to be in business in September. We already have people calling us asking for ready mix.”

The jobs

The land will be divided into several plots with phase I being the concrete plant. Two more phases are in the works. Phase II will have a concrete smashing plant on the same property that officials hope to have up and running six to nine months later.

Phase III will be an asphalt plant, Petry said.

Early on there will be 35 employees and by the time the full plant is completed, there will be approximately 100 employees, including laborers, CDL drivers, equipment operators and batch plant operator.

Petry said they are looking to work with Texas Workforce and start the hiring process in six to eight weeks.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Harry Joseph Nectoux

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation

Local

P.E.O. Sisterhood awards scholarship to PNG grad

Local

PHOTOS — Nederland Rotary welcomes Rosemary House presentation

Local

Who is footing bill for Texas Democrats’ weekslong exodus to block the voting bill?

Local

Solid Waste employees on trash route pull Port Arthur family from burning home

Local

Port Arthur tourism could soon be flying high with this new designation

Local

At least 3 stabbed in Port Arthur bar fight, police say

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 7-13

Education

Meet new Bob Hope campus leaders this month

College/Pro Sports

Former PNG player Drake Varnado talks about going pro or staying in college

High School Sports

Eli Simmons takes pride in style of play – “Vidor quarterbacks have to go out & hit”

College/Pro Sports

Coaching legend, Mid-County favorite Bum Phillips receiving prestigious Titans honor

Local

Port Arthur City Council approves new fire chief, beginning date set

Local

Trial date set for defendants year after Jake’s Fireworks raided in date-rape drug distribution case

Local

Port Arthur Council meets in-person for 1st time since April 2020