July 17, 2021

Kevin Smith and Randy Sonnier

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

By PA News

Published 12:36 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

NEDERLAND — Election Day for a special-called city council race in the City of Nederland is July 24.

As of Friday morning, 246 early votes had been cast with a few opportunities remaining to vote at your convenience.

The Ward 3 seat is open, with candidates Kevin Smith and Randy Sonnier vying to fill the unexpired term of Emmett Hollier.

Early voting runs through Tuesday.

City administrators stress voting is not restricted to those who live in Ward 3. All council members are elected at large even though they represent a particular Ward.

Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday at City Hall, 207 N. 12th St.

Early voting Tuesday at City Hall is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 24 at City Hall.

Hollier maintains his seat until voters select a replacement.

Background

Sonnier, 60, has lived in Ward 3 for more than 31 years and is employed with the Total Port Arthur refinery as the industrial purchasing manager.

Smith, 56, has lived in Ward 3 for more than 23 years and is a refinery superintendent at ExxonMobil.

