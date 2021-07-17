expand
July 17, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11

By PA News

Published 12:10 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 5 to July 11:

  • Joyce Richard, 41, driving while intoxicated
  • Jarod Fowler, 26, criminal trespass
  • Octaviano Perez, 55, warrant other agency
  • Ty’Kia Ne’Kel Cole, 21, warrant other agency
  • Sheila Lee, 63, criminal trespass/warrant other agency
  • Jetaime Holland, 43, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance
  • Jordan Charles, 32, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Jorge Magana, 29, warrant other agency
  • Jeremy Creamer, 49, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 5 to July 11

July 5

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Gage.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

July 6

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of North 27th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 2 ½ Street.
  • A death was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
  • An information reported was made in the 3000 block of Seattle.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 7

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 bloc of South 12th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Regional Drive, Port Arthur.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass and another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.

July 8

  • An information report was made in the 1300 block of South 14th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block

of North U.S. 69.

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence, criminal mischief and harassment was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.

July 9

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 8800 block of Memorial Highway, Port Arthur.
  • Sexual assault was reported in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

July 10

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue J.
  • Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported in the 8800 block of Ninth Avenue.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 29th Street.

July 11

  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 700 block of South Sixth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7900 block of Viterbo Road.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 300 block of South 2 ½ Street

