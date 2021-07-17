Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 5 to July 11:

Joyce Richard, 41, driving while intoxicated

Jarod Fowler, 26, criminal trespass

Octaviano Perez, 55, warrant other agency

Ty’Kia Ne’Kel Cole, 21, warrant other agency

Sheila Lee, 63, criminal trespass/warrant other agency

Jetaime Holland, 43, Nederland warrants/possession of a controlled substance

Jordan Charles, 32, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency

Jorge Magana, 29, warrant other agency

Jeremy Creamer, 49, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 5 to July 11

July 5

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Gage.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 27th Street.

July 6

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 800 block of South 2 ½ Street.

A death was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.

An information reported was made in the 3000 block of Seattle.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 7

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 bloc of South 12 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3500 block of Regional Drive, Port Arthur.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass and another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.

July 8

An information report was made in the 1300 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block

Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence, criminal mischief and harassment was reported in the 500 block of North 15 th Street.

July 9

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 8800 block of Memorial Highway, Port Arthur.

Sexual assault was reported in the 400 block of South Fifth Street.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Avenue G.

July 10

Assault-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Elgin.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1300 block of Avenue J.

Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported in the 8800 block of Ninth Avenue.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1200 block of South 29th Street.

July 11