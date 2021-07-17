expand
July 17, 2021

Police: Toddler shot in Port Arthur drive-by Friday evening

By PA News

Published 1:19 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

A 1-year-old child was shot Friday evening during a Port Arthur drive-by, authorities said.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, officers were called at approximately 7:35 p.m. to the 2100 block of Evergreen Drive in reference to a drive-by shooting

On scene, they found a 1-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The baby was life-flighted to a Houston hospital for medical care.

While the shooting is still under investigation, the department said a suspect vehicle is a four-door gray or silver passenger car.

Police also announced investigation of house shooting that took place less than 30 minutes later.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of 18th Street in reference to deadly conduct. When officers arrived at approximately 7:57 p.m., they observed the home was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, but police said no one was injured.

