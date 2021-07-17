expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2021

Jeremy Germaine Reynolds

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

By PA News

Published 12:38 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

A Port Arthur man reportedly driving erratically with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle with him was indicted for the charge.

Jeremy Germaine Reynolds, 34, was indicted this week for the June 5 alleged incident.

A Port Arthur officer on patrol in the 7600 block of Ninth Avenue said he noticed a Toyota SUV leave a driveway near him and made a wide left turn causing him to go into the outer lane. The driver swerved back to correct the vehicle and almost struck a curb. The car then, according to court documents, failed to signal a left turn into an apartment complex.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver continued halfway through the apartment complex before stopping.

The officer reportedly smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from inside the car, and the driver made a statement about drinking a beer before driving and later clarified it to be a 32-ounce Bud Ice, the document read.

Sobriety tests were done on the individual, and he performed poorly, police said.

“Reynolds consented to provide a breath specimen which was obtained at approximately 5:28 p.m.,” the document states. “Reynolds’ breath alcohol results were 0.259 and 0.267 respectively.”

Someone is legally intoxicated in Texas when the blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08%.

He was arrested on the charge of DWI with a child passenger.

Reynolds was not listed on the county jail roster as of Thursday.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Local

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Local

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Authorities say man’s repeated thefts, including latest of $399 mixer from Target, rise to felony status

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Local

How much are your hidden treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast to host a discovery day

Local

New PA fire chief talks goals, plans for city

High School Sports

Live stream details of Nederland football shared

Groves

Filing begins next week for Port Neches, PNGISD elections

Local

Man indicted on charge of vehicle theft

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Get S’More of Jesus

Business

Vote today in community Best Of

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation