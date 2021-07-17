expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS — Get S’More of Jesus

By Monique Batson

Published 12:14 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will continue 2021 Vacation Bible School throughout July during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The schedule is:

  • Sunday, July 18 – Study taken from Ezekiel 11:1-25, taught by Vanilla Marie Chillow
  • Sunday, July 25 – Study taken from Ezekiel 12:1-28, taught by Kerri Anne Nash For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will sponsor Kids Adventure Clubs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 19 to 22. The free events include snacks, Bible lesson, music, games and crafts and will be held at various locations. For more information, call the church at 409-983-5654.

Memorial Baptist Church, 8330 Memorial Blvd., will host Family Adventure Night from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. July 23. The free event will have activities for children and adults including games, hot dogs, bounce houses, sports activities, salad fiesta, entertainment and food. For more information, call 409-983-5654.

First Sixth Street Baptist Church is hosting its annual Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 to July 29 to be held at the pavilion, 600 Procter St. The theme is Camp Out (Getting S’More of Jesus). Camp Out if for all community youth and for ages pre-k, elementary, middle school and high school. For more information, call 409-985-4348.

 

Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd., will host Striving For Greater Conference at 7 p.m. nightly from July 27 to July 30. Registration is free and the conference is in person or virtual. Seminars will cover: Credit repair, life insurance, health insurance and entrepreneurship. Guest speakers for July 28 include the Rev. Jamison Hunter, Mount Jezreel Baptist Church, Silver Spring, Maryland; the Rev. Charles E. Goodman Jr., Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia and guest psalmist Alyncia Mack Nelson of Beaumont. Guest speakers for July 29 include the Rev. George L. Parks, New Hope Baptist Church, North Little Rock, Arkansas; the Rev. Terry E. Mackey, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Phoenix, Arizona and guest psalmist Latreena Oliver of Houston. Guest speakers for July 30 include the Rev. Frank Harris Jr., Second Cannon Missionary Baptist Church, Detroit, Michigan; the Rev. Phillip L. Pointer, St. Mark Baptist Church, Little Rock, Arkansas and guest psalmist Andrea Jones Baty of Houston.

A Pastors and Preachers Forum will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 29. The theme is “The Church after the Pandemic” Don’t Burn Out, Self Care. Lunch will be served.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

 

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Local

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Local

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Authorities say man’s repeated thefts, including latest of $399 mixer from Target, rise to felony status

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Local

How much are your hidden treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast to host a discovery day

Local

New PA fire chief talks goals, plans for city

High School Sports

Live stream details of Nederland football shared

Groves

Filing begins next week for Port Neches, PNGISD elections

Local

Man indicted on charge of vehicle theft

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Get S’More of Jesus

Business

Vote today in community Best Of

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation