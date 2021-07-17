expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2021

Voting for The Port Arthur News Best of 2021 contest runs through July 31.

Vote today in community Best Of

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Saturday, July 17, 2021

We are halfway through voting in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

The good news is there is still plenty of time to vote (and vote again the next day) by making your choices known at panews.com/contests.

More than 25,000 votes were cast in the contest’s first 15 days, and voting continues through July 31.

These votes are cast each year as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform in 2021 that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Choosing between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category makes the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past

Local

Police: Port Arthur man’s BAC was 0.25 while driving with child in vehicle

Local

Election Day nears for Nederland special city council election

Local

Authorities say man’s repeated thefts, including latest of $399 mixer from Target, rise to felony status

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Local

How much are your hidden treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast to host a discovery day

Local

New PA fire chief talks goals, plans for city

High School Sports

Live stream details of Nederland football shared

Groves

Filing begins next week for Port Neches, PNGISD elections

Local

Man indicted on charge of vehicle theft

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Get S’More of Jesus

Business

Vote today in community Best Of

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 5-11

News Main

S.A.L.T fishing tournament hoping for strong turnout this weekend

Local

Leadership team behind NFL-star backed Spindletop Concrete detail Port Arthur need, benefits

Local

Port Arthur felon caught with gun during traffic stop sentenced Thursday to jail time

Local

Christine Couron talks about coming full circle from Broadway back to Nederland High choir

Columns

MARY MEAUX — United Methodist Temple taking mission work to 20 local projects

Local

Reduction in Port Arthur Library hours detailed in front of city council

Local

Twin City Highway traffic stop leads to arrest, meth discovery, police say

High School Sports

Mid County Babe Ruth All-Stars advance to Mobile after dominant performance

Local

Port Arthur Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths for area residents

Local

PHOTO — Port Arthur Rotary hosts new member orientation