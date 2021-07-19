expand
July 20, 2021

Drops of blood from a toddler that had been shot lead to the front door of a home in the 2100 block of Evergreen Drive in Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Family: 1-year-old strong in days since victim of shooting

By Mary Meaux

Published 10:21 am Monday, July 19, 2021

A 1-year-old had been playing outside and sitting in a chair when a shooter or shooters opened fire this weekend.

Monday morning a small pool of blood was still visible, dried and dark, on the driveway a few feet from the house in the 2100 block of Evergreen Drive.

Drops of blood led to the front door, showing the path the toddler took as he went for help.

A male relative visiting Monday pointed out the blood and the path as he described the scene, saying the child was strong.

The bullet, he said, struck the child in the leg.

Read here as the PAPD police chief updates the investigation.

Port Arthur Police were called at approximately 7:35 p.m. Friday to the house for a shooting. The toddler was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment and later sent by medical helicopter to a hospital in Houston.

The man said he was told the child is recovering.

Port Arthur Police detectives believe the suspect vehicle is a four-door silver or gray passenger car.

The man at the house said he believes more than one weapon was used in the drive-by due to the different size holes left in the home.

PAPD is also investigating a second shooting that happened Friday evening at a home in the 3100 block of 18th Street. Police said the home was struck multiple times.

There were people at home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling both cases.

Persons with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS. You won’t be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

