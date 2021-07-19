Authorities respond to major crash Monday morning, 2 fatalities reported

Two people were pronounced dead Monday following a 7:15 a.m. wreck on Pleasure Island.

The crash involved two commercial vehicles at the foot of the Causeway Bridge/TX 82, according to information from the Port Arthur Police Department.

As of 8:45 a.m., the area near the wreck from Umphrey State Park to the entrance of South Levy Road is closed to traffic.

Highway 82 at the Causeway Bridge will be closed to traffic from now until advised, from Umphrey State Park to the entrance of South Levy Road. Alternate routes should be taken to and from Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Travel to and from Louisiana via the Causeway Bridge will not be allowed at this time.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Monday morning that State Highway 82 on Pleasure Island from the MLK Bridge to the state line is closed due to a crash.

Motorists are advised to “please use an alternate route,” the transportation department said.

This crash is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.