Vote today in YOUR community’s Best Of contest

We are halfway through voting in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

The good news is there is still plenty of time to vote (and vote again the next day) by making your choices known at panews.com/contests.

More than 28,000 votes were cast in the contest’s first 17 days, and voting continues through July 31.

These votes are cast each year as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform in 2021 that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Choosing between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category makes the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.