expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Voting for The Port Arthur News Best of 2021 contest runs through July 31.

Vote today in YOUR community’s Best Of contest

By PA News

Published 7:08 am Monday, July 19, 2021

We are halfway through voting in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

The good news is there is still plenty of time to vote (and vote again the next day) by making your choices known at panews.com/contests.

More than 28,000 votes were cast in the contest’s first 17 days, and voting continues through July 31.

These votes are cast each year as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform in 2021 that is “best of breed” in online voting systems for Best Of contests. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation of votes. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

Choosing between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category makes the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Local

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Groves

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

News Main

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

More details released in Pleasure Island crash that killed 2

Beaumont

POLICE: 1st of several suspects in July 11 killing arrested, charged with murder

Local

Port Arthur Police Chief updates response to shooting that left 1-year-old injured

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Business

Learn about FivePoint’s new Nederland manager

Local

Author visiting Port Neches library Saturday for adult summer reading program

Local

Walk-On’s customers encouraged to support youth sports fundraisers

Local

2 dead after dump truck, bus collide in Port Arthur

Local

Family: 1-year-old strong in days since victim of shooting

Local

Authorities respond to major crash Monday morning, 2 fatalities reported

Local

Vote today in YOUR community’s Best Of contest

Local

Texas gas prices rise slightly over week; see what’s predicted next

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson starts today. He talks goals, plans for city.

Local

How much are your treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting event to answer that.

Groves

See what seats are up for election as filing begins for Port Neches, PNGISD seats

College/Pro Sports

Lamar QB1 Jalen Dummett looking to take off in senior season

Local

Officer spots questionable vehicle at Fuel Depot; Port Arthur man indicted for unauthorized use

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past