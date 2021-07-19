expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is located at 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. in Port Arthur. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

Walk-On’s customers encouraged to support youth sports fundraisers

By PA News

Published 1:37 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded by two LSU Basketball walk-ons who took the lessons they learned from the hardwood and brought them to life in their restaurant concept.

Inspired by its roots, Walk-On’s Game On Foundation was created with a mission to improve and support youth sports by providing equipment and funding projects that include rebuilding or refurbishing sports facilities.

This year, the nonprofit organization is working to refurbish several facilities across the country, starting with the Crane’s Park basketball court in Melbourne, Florida. Within weeks of launching the fundraiser, the surrounding community raised enough money to complete the court. Upcoming refurbishment projects will be announced throughout the year.

Through Oct. 30, Walk-On’s is promoting its Level Up campaign — asking guests for optional donations to the foundation and to support youth sports in their community when ordering online or in-restaurant.

The Port Arthur location at 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. is participating in the effort.

To kick off the campaign, 15 percent of all online retail proceeds will be donated to the foundation. From Tuesday to Saturday (July 20-24), during National Youth Sports Week, all proceeds from youth athletic retail sales will be donated as well.

A limited-time offer youth retail box will be available on Walk-On’s new retail site at retail.walk-ons.com. Additionally, starting Sept. 1, Walk-On’s loyalty members will be offered a FREE slider with a $10 donation via online ordering.

“At Walk-On’s, community service is at the core of everything we do,” said Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “The Game On Foundation solves localized problems by giving the athletes of tomorrow a better, cleaner and safer place to play sports. We look forward to being able to build better places to play across the country.”

Guests can make donations online or through dine-in and to-geaux orders. To learn more about these fundraisers, visit walkons.com/lagniappe/blog.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Local

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Groves

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

News Main

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

More details released in Pleasure Island crash that killed 2

Beaumont

POLICE: 1st of several suspects in July 11 killing arrested, charged with murder

Local

Port Arthur Police Chief updates response to shooting that left 1-year-old injured

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Business

Learn about FivePoint’s new Nederland manager

Local

Author visiting Port Neches library Saturday for adult summer reading program

Local

Walk-On’s customers encouraged to support youth sports fundraisers

Local

2 dead after dump truck, bus collide in Port Arthur

Local

Family: 1-year-old strong in days since victim of shooting

Local

Authorities respond to major crash Monday morning, 2 fatalities reported

Local

Vote today in YOUR community’s Best Of contest

Local

Texas gas prices rise slightly over week; see what’s predicted next

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson starts today. He talks goals, plans for city.

Local

How much are your treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting event to answer that.

Groves

See what seats are up for election as filing begins for Port Neches, PNGISD seats

College/Pro Sports

Lamar QB1 Jalen Dummett looking to take off in senior season

Local

Officer spots questionable vehicle at Fuel Depot; Port Arthur man indicted for unauthorized use

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past