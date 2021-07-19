Walk-On’s customers encouraged to support youth sports fundraisers

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded by two LSU Basketball walk-ons who took the lessons they learned from the hardwood and brought them to life in their restaurant concept.

Inspired by its roots, Walk-On’s Game On Foundation was created with a mission to improve and support youth sports by providing equipment and funding projects that include rebuilding or refurbishing sports facilities.

This year, the nonprofit organization is working to refurbish several facilities across the country, starting with the Crane’s Park basketball court in Melbourne, Florida. Within weeks of launching the fundraiser, the surrounding community raised enough money to complete the court. Upcoming refurbishment projects will be announced throughout the year.

Through Oct. 30, Walk-On’s is promoting its Level Up campaign — asking guests for optional donations to the foundation and to support youth sports in their community when ordering online or in-restaurant.

The Port Arthur location at 2729 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. is participating in the effort.

To kick off the campaign, 15 percent of all online retail proceeds will be donated to the foundation. From Tuesday to Saturday (July 20-24), during National Youth Sports Week, all proceeds from youth athletic retail sales will be donated as well.

A limited-time offer youth retail box will be available on Walk-On’s new retail site at retail.walk-ons.com. Additionally, starting Sept. 1, Walk-On’s loyalty members will be offered a FREE slider with a $10 donation via online ordering.

“At Walk-On’s, community service is at the core of everything we do,” said Founder and CEO Brandon Landry. “The Game On Foundation solves localized problems by giving the athletes of tomorrow a better, cleaner and safer place to play sports. We look forward to being able to build better places to play across the country.”

Guests can make donations online or through dine-in and to-geaux orders. To learn more about these fundraisers, visit walkons.com/lagniappe/blog.