expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2021

Ashley Weaver (Courtesy photo)

Author visiting Port Neches library Saturday for adult summer reading program

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

PORT NECHES — Librarian-turned-author Ashley Weaver is set to visit the Hebert Public Library at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The library is located at 2025 Merriman, Port Neches, and the event will be in the community room.

Weaver is the technical services coordinator for Allen Parish Libraries in Louisiana. She has worked in libraries since she was 14 having worked as a page then clerk before obtaining her master’s in library service degree from Louisiana State University. She lives in Oakdale, Louisiana, according to her website.

She is the author of the Amory Ames Mysteries and the Electra McDonnell Series.

The event is part of the library’s adult summer reading program.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Local

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Groves

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

News Main

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

More details released in Pleasure Island crash that killed 2

Beaumont

POLICE: 1st of several suspects in July 11 killing arrested, charged with murder

Local

Port Arthur Police Chief updates response to shooting that left 1-year-old injured

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Business

Learn about FivePoint’s new Nederland manager

Local

Author visiting Port Neches library Saturday for adult summer reading program

Local

Walk-On’s customers encouraged to support youth sports fundraisers

Local

2 dead after dump truck, bus collide in Port Arthur

Local

Family: 1-year-old strong in days since victim of shooting

Local

Authorities respond to major crash Monday morning, 2 fatalities reported

Local

Vote today in YOUR community’s Best Of contest

Local

Texas gas prices rise slightly over week; see what’s predicted next

Local

Police: Toddler injured, life-flighted in Port Arthur after Friday night shooting

Local

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson starts today. He talks goals, plans for city.

Local

How much are your treasures worth? Museum of the Gulf Coast hosting event to answer that.

Groves

See what seats are up for election as filing begins for Port Neches, PNGISD seats

College/Pro Sports

Lamar QB1 Jalen Dummett looking to take off in senior season

Local

Officer spots questionable vehicle at Fuel Depot; Port Arthur man indicted for unauthorized use

Business

ON THE MENU — High Tides delivering great food, sandy relaxation & plenty of fun

Education

Port Arthur ISD shares plans to showcase monuments of high schools past