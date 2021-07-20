Author visiting Port Neches library Saturday for adult summer reading program

PORT NECHES — Librarian-turned-author Ashley Weaver is set to visit the Hebert Public Library at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The library is located at 2025 Merriman, Port Neches, and the event will be in the community room.

Weaver is the technical services coordinator for Allen Parish Libraries in Louisiana. She has worked in libraries since she was 14 having worked as a page then clerk before obtaining her master’s in library service degree from Louisiana State University. She lives in Oakdale, Louisiana, according to her website.

She is the author of the Amory Ames Mysteries and the Electra McDonnell Series.

The event is part of the library’s adult summer reading program.