Learn about FivePoint’s new Nederland manager

NEDERLAND — Reginald Richmond Jr. has been promoted to branch manager III in Nederland, according to FivePoint Credit Union CEO Erik M. Shaw.

Richmond has more than 16 years of finance and banking experience, with 14 years of experience at FivePoint.

During the past year, he has held the position of branch manager II in Lumberton.

Previous to that, he has held the positions of Orange branch manager, call center assistant branch manager for three years, loan officer for five years, with two of those as a call center loan officer and three as a Beaumont branch loan officer, as well as a full service representative for three years.

Richmond resides in Beaumont with his wife and son.