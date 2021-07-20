Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18

Carl Summers, 54, public intoxication

Brian Buchanan, 41, warrant other agency

Glen Keel, 37, Nederland warrants

Jasmine Mitchell, 25, warrant other agency

Kasandra Begley, 30, Nederland warrants

Charles Hodge, 31, Nederland warrants

Jeighian Romar, 23, warrant other agency

David Dore, 47, possession of a controlled substance

Brandy Bradford, 36, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18

July 12

Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of South First Street.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

July 13

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of Highway 69.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Theft of services was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.

An officer found property in the 1500 block of Helena.

Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Missing persons was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.

July 14

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street.

An officer received information in the 500 block of South 28 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

July 15

A runaway was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 16

Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of Hardy.

July 17

A death was reported in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.

July 18