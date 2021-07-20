expand
July 20, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Nederland Police arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18

  • Carl Summers, 54, public intoxication
  • Brian Buchanan, 41, warrant other agency
  • Glen Keel, 37, Nederland warrants
  • Jasmine Mitchell, 25, warrant other agency
  • Kasandra Begley, 30, Nederland warrants
  • Charles Hodge, 31, Nederland warrants
  • Jeighian Romar, 23, warrant other agency
  • David Dore, 47, possession of a controlled substance
  • Brandy Bradford, 36, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18

July 12

  • Assault by threat -family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 18th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of South First Street.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of U.S. 69.

July 13

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2800 block of Highway 69.
  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 3000 block of FM 365.
  • An officer found property in the 1500 block of Helena.
  • Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
  • Missing persons was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.

July 14

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 200 block of Eighth Street.
  • An officer received information in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.

July 15

  • A runaway was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 100 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 16

  • Sexual assault on a child was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 200 block of Hardy.

July 17

  • A death was reported in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2800 block of FM 365.

July 18

  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33rd Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.

 

 

 

