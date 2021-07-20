expand
July 21, 2021

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Lonnie Howard (President, Lamar Institute of Technology), Dr. Betty Reynard (President, Lamar State College Port Arthur), State Rep. Dade Phelan (Speaker, Texas House of Representatives), Dr. Tom Johnson (President, Lamar State College Orange) and Dr. Brian McCall (Chancellor, Texas State University System).

See just how far Lamar State College Port Arthur is reducing tuition this Fall

By PA News

Published 2:06 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur is reducing tuition this fall following the announcement Tuesday of millions in funding via the recently approved state budget.

This new funding allows Lamar State to reduce tuition and mandatory fees to $1,770 per semester based on 15 semester credit hours.

Combined with the first round of tuition cuts approved two years ago, total tuition and fees at Lamar State College Port Arthur (as well as Lamar Institute of Technology and Lamar State College Orange) have been reduced by an average of 47 percent.

The reductions put costs on par with community colleges throughout the state.

The reduced tuition, approved by the Texas State University System Board of Regents last month, will remain in effect for at least three years.

Education leaders credited state Rep. Dade Phelan, Speaker of the Texas House, for leading the effort to increase state funding for the Lamar State Colleges, which do not receive local tax revenue. In the past, the state colleges made up the difference by charging higher tuition and fees.

“The Lamar State Colleges have long been underfunded compared to their peer institutions in the state, creating an unnecessary cost barrier for students seeking a two-year degree,” Phelan said. “I’m pleased that we were able to close this gap and make college more affordable for students in Southeast Texas.”

In addition to reducing tuition and fees, the Lamar State Colleges are providing a $10 per credit hour instructional materials scholarship to help students reduce the cost of textbooks and other learning materials.

Education leaders hope these benefits allow students to register for more classes, complete their degree and certificate programs faster and enter the workforce ahead of schedule.

