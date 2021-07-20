Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police announced the arrest of man linked to a New Year’s Eve shooting in the community.

Police Chief Paul Lemoine said detectives filed the case with the district attorney’s office to seek a grand jury indictment after speaking with witnesses.

“A warrant for the suspect, Jimmon Scott, was obtained,” Lemoine said. “On July 15, 2021, Scott was booked in to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of deadly conduct with a bond of $100,000.”

Port Arthur Police arrested Scott, 18.

On Dec. 31 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Port Neches Police Department officers were dispatched to Cypress Street and Live Oak Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Arriving officers determined the shooting took place at a home in the 1300 block of Cypress Street.

There had been a large party at this residence involving minors, police said.

Officers observed a large amount of alcoholic beverages. There were two shooting victims, and both had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle prior to officers’ arrival.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined several subjects arrived at the party and started a fight and one of the suspects fired a handgun into the crowd while leaving the scene.

The homeowner arrived on the scene during the investigation and was initially uncooperative as were many of the witnesses, according to police.