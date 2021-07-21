expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2021

2 recovered from Keith Lake following drowning

By PA News

Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The bodies of two drowning victims were recovered from Keith Lake on Texas 87 between Port Arthur and Sabine Pass Wednesday.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said next of kin for one of the men was notified and authorities are working to speak to next of kin of the second man.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Havens said a person fell off a fishing revetment into the lake and a second person jumped in to help at around 10:35 a.m.

A medical helicopter was on stand-by, he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Inez Miia Libersat

2 recovered from Keith Lake following drowning

Bun B & local artists talk return of UGK mural to Port Arthur

Early voting ends; Nederland City Council candidates share what’s important before Election Day

Local

2 recovered from Keith Lake following drowning

Entertainment

Bun B & local artists talk return of UGK mural to Port Arthur

Local

Early voting ends; Nederland City Council candidates share what’s important before Election Day

Local

Community forum seeks public input for Port Arthur’s Rose Hill Park improvements

Entertainment

Mid County native Jake Rowley bringing Elvis to local stage

Local

Authorities ID local men killed in major Pleasure Island traffic collision

Local

See just how far Lamar State College Port Arthur is reducing tuition this Fall

High School Sports

All-district linebacker Koby Trahan switching positions to benefit PNG

Beaumont

West Brook seniors Bryce Anderson & Garrett Richard take final shot at state

Local

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Local

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Groves

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

News Main

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

More details released in Pleasure Island crash that killed 2

Beaumont

POLICE: 1st of several suspects in July 11 killing arrested, charged with murder

Local

Port Arthur Police Chief updates response to shooting that left 1-year-old injured

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Business

Learn about FivePoint’s new Nederland manager

Local

Author visiting Port Neches library Saturday for adult summer reading program

Local

Walk-On’s customers encouraged to support youth sports fundraisers

Local

2 dead after dump truck, bus collide in Port Arthur

Local

Family: 1-year-old strong in days since victim of shooting

Local

Authorities respond to major crash Monday morning, 2 fatalities reported

Local

Vote today in YOUR community’s Best Of contest