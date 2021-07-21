expand
July 21, 2021

Authorities ID local men killed in major Pleasure Island traffic collision

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Police have released the identity of two men killed in a Monday morning crash between a dump truck and Hotard bus on Pleasure Island.

Willie Allen of Port Arthur and Curtis Colvin of Beaumont were killed in the crash, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Information on the ages and which vehicle the men were driving was not available.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday at the foot of the Causeway Bridge/Texas 82, which is in the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard on the Island.

Port Arthur Fire Battalion Chief Jay Fountain said the drivers of each vehicle were the sole occupants. PAFD responded to the scene as well as law enforcement.

Fountain said a medical helicopter was launched to respond to the scene but was disregarded en route.

Cheniere Energy spokesman Eben Burnham-Snyder did not confirm if the bus was leaving the facility in nearby Cameron, Louisiana but provided a statement from the facility.

“While authorities continue to investigate this tragic crash, we send our condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Texas 82 at the Causeway Bridge was closed to traffic from Umphrey State Park to the entrance of South Levy Road. The road reopened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

The fatal crash is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

