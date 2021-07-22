Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 14-20

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 14 to July 20:

July 14

Operation of an unregistered motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of East Texas 73.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

July 15

Lindsey Ramsey, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7200 block of Texas 73.

Desmond Ingram, 32, was arrested for Warrants in the 3400 block of Main.

An assault was reported in the 3300 block of Charles.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

A dog at large was reported in the 3400 block of Berry.

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Hogaboom.

July 16

Jesus Martinez,35, was arrested for Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Chase Kimball, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Foster.

Nathaniel Stevenson, 41, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6200 block of Gulfway Drive.

Victor Perez, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of 25 Th Street.

Street. A Forgery was reported in the 6000 block of 39Th Street.

July 17

Alberto Ruiz, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Pure Atlantic Road

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

An information report was reported.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

July 18

Julio Allende, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Rose.

July 19

Alexis Martinez, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of 16 Th .

. A forgery was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

July 20