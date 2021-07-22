expand
July 22, 2021

A link and drink sale is set for Saturday to help Robert Garcia III who is battling cancer. Courtesy photo

MARY MEAUX — Benefit to help local father of 4 with stage IV melanoma

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:24 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

A link and bake sale is set for this weekend to help a father of four as he battles cancer.

Robert Garcia III is fighting stage IV melanoma and has undergone surgery to remove a tumor from his brain. He’s finished with chemotherapy and is under a doctor’s care and continuing with immunotherapy treatment to shrink other spots in his body.

Southeast Texas Circle of Hope is presenting the benefit from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church Nederland, 1911 Nederland Ave.

“At this time Robert was unable to work and was using all his vacation and sick time. He was out of work for seven months but is currently back working for the city (of Groves),” according to information from circle of Hope. “On top of having to deal with this, the family has also had to struggle with a leaky roof, car issues and other setbacks. All the while with a preserving and faithful, positive attitude. I really hope we can ease this process for this beautiful and selfless family.”

Donations can be made at Neches Federal Credit Union, account number 59432-13. Write in memo: Robert Garcia III Benefit. Donations may be made at all Neches FCU locations in Southeast Texas or call 409-722-1174.

I met Garcia’s family many years ago when he was just a child. He comes from a hard working, loving family. Though I don’t catch up with them often I see them on social media.

My hope is those who can help, will do so. I understand not everyone is in a position to make a donation.

The flyer for the benefit says there will be links and drinks for sale for $4 and boudain for $4, as well and baked goods will be available.

And for those not familiar with the Circle of Hope, it is a non-profit, 501c3 corporation. The mission of the charitable organization is to “assist those in need of help with funds for catastrophic event, medical and/or funeral needs.

For more information about the organization, go to southeasttexascircleofhope.com.

For more information about the benefit, contact Emmett Hollier at 409-550-7135.

Mary Meaux is a news reporter with Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at mary.meaux@panews.com.

