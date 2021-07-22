Nationwide construction concerns impacting Bulldog Stadium upgrades

NEDERLAND — Phase II of Bulldog Stadium reconstruction will not be complete before the start of the 2021 Nederland High School football season.

“It’s a material shortage; it’s a manpower shortage; it’s a complete shortage across the board that, unfortunately, we’re facing,” said Ira Bean, project Manager with H.B. Neild & Sons Construction. “It is a very unusual time. It’s not fun.”

H.B. Neild is leading construction efforts funded by Nederland ISD voters who approved millions in upgrades across all campuses and the football stadium.

A multitude of supply and manpower shortages mixed with extreme weather have impacted progress, construction team members told the Nederland ISD Board of Trustees this week.

For the football stadium that sits on the campus of Central Middle School, home restroom underground plumbing is approximately 75 percent installed.

“The electrical is right behind it,” Bean said. “Then, we’re going to install all the data conduits that go from the home side to the visitor side connecting everything. That is planned for completion this week.

“Our goal is to have all the concrete poured for the entire project by the time football starts and also have as much fencing and anything else that we can have installed.”

The problem is H.B. Neild cannot get the ticket booth, with its structure framing, complete before the season starts because locating building supplies has become a national concern. The same is true for new restroom facilities.

Builders considered other contractors and different designs but decided against those efforts because they are “too far down the road.”

Nederland school officials do not expect to have the upgraded restroom or the permanent ticket booth in place for the beginning of the football season.

Nederland ISD leaders said the district would utilize portable restroom facilities similar to what is seen at golf tournaments to help during the football season.

Portable trailers from local sponsors or high quality tents are being considered for the ticket booth.

Nederland ISD projects

Brad Hughes, senior associate principal with design firm IBI, said all elementary school principals have received design concepts for upgrades to their campuses.

“As we get that information back, we will be addressing each one of those concerns with the (citizens advisory committee) guidelines we have,” Hughes said.

As soon as the district gets a little more in-depth with its schematic design, the elementary plans will be presented to the school board for possible approval.

That could come as early as August.

Hughes said IBI has met with Nederland ISD leaders to define the scope and begin laying out middle school upgrades but noted “our big focus right now is the elementary redesign.”

Concerning construction of the new high school, H.B. Neild reported installation of a fire water line has begun, which must be done before other major efforts can begin, including pavement, storm drain and electrical work.