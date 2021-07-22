expand
Ad Spot

July 22, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18

  • Donna Keeney, 61, other agency warrant(s)
  • Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)
  • Sarah Oliver, 32, driving while intoxicated
  • Austin Viator, 24, assault by threat
  • Blake Thompson, 23, other agency warrant(s)
  • Waylon Orsak, 20, excessive acceleration and minor in possession of alcohol
  • Angie Reese, 41, other agency warrant(s)
  • Brent Fourt, 37, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Destiny Lummus, 38, driving while intoxicated-open container
  • Paul Flores, 61, public intoxication
  • Icerra Cane, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18

July 12

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Fifth Street.

July 13

  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.

July 14

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Windsor Court.

July 15

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Merriman.

July 16

  • A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 700 block of Royal.

July 17

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 700 block of Sierra.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container, in the 600 block of Block Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Eighth Street.
  • A person was arrested for excessive acceleration and possession of alcohol by a minor in the intersection of Merriman and Riffle.

July 18

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Nall.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Merriman.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Attorney: More could be indicted in case involving fireworks stand raid

Lamar State College PA president outlines benefits of tuition drop

Nationwide construction concerns impacting Bulldog Stadium upgrades

Down South Customs lifting and leading the pack

Local

Attorney: More could be indicted in case involving fireworks stand raid

Education

Lamar State College PA president outlines benefits of tuition drop

Education

Nationwide construction concerns impacting Bulldog Stadium upgrades

Business

Down South Customs lifting and leading the pack

High School Sports

New Bridge City coach Cody McGuire details championship approach

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 14-20

Local

2 recovered from Keith Lake following drowning

Entertainment

Bun B & local artists talk return of UGK mural to Port Arthur

Local

Early voting ends; Nederland City Council candidates share what’s important before Election Day

Local

Community forum seeks public input for Port Arthur’s Rose Hill Park improvements

Entertainment

Mid County native Jake Rowley bringing Elvis to local stage

Local

Authorities ID local men killed in major Pleasure Island traffic collision

Local

See just how far Lamar State College Port Arthur is reducing tuition this Fall

High School Sports

All-district linebacker Koby Trahan switching positions to benefit PNG

Beaumont

West Brook seniors Bryce Anderson & Garrett Richard take final shot at state

Local

Suspect in Port Neches New Year’s Eve shooting arrested

Local

Port Arthur mayor, NAACP chapter president react to violence after 1-year-old shot

Groves

Firefighters get collective bargaining on ballot; differing opinions shared at Groves meeting

News Main

S.A.L.T tournament reels in success despite looming clouds

Local

More details released in Pleasure Island crash that killed 2

Beaumont

POLICE: 1st of several suspects in July 11 killing arrested, charged with murder

Local

Port Arthur Police Chief updates response to shooting that left 1-year-old injured

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18