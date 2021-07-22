Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from July 12 to July 18

Donna Keeney, 61, other agency warrant(s)

Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)

Sarah Oliver, 32, driving while intoxicated

Austin Viator, 24, assault by threat

Blake Thompson, 23, other agency warrant(s)

Waylon Orsak, 20, excessive acceleration and minor in possession of alcohol

Angie Reese, 41, other agency warrant(s)

Brent Fourt, 37, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

Destiny Lummus, 38, driving while intoxicated-open container

Paul Flores, 61, public intoxication

Icerra Cane, 27, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 12 to July 18

July 12

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1900 block of Fifth Street.

July 13

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Nall.

July 14

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Windsor Court.

July 15

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Merriman.

July 16

A person was arrested for assault by threat in the 300 block of Twin City Highway.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Dallas.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2800 block of Nall.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 700 block of Royal.

July 17

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more in the 700 block of Sierra.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -open container, in the 600 block of Block Street.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2900 block of Eighth Street.

A person was arrested for excessive acceleration and possession of alcohol by a minor in the intersection of Merriman and Riffle.

July 18