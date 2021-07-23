Helen Jean Franklin affectionately known as Ella Mae Martin was born on October 29, 1940, in Opelousas, Louisiana to Aaron Fountain and Victoria Allen Fountain.

Her mother Victoria became ill nine days after her birth.

Victoria’s sister Lorena Allen Martin of Port Arthur, Texas raised Helen until her untimely death.

Helen was then sent to live with her Aunt Mary Allen Perkins, also of Port Arthur, Texas at the age of eight.

Helen was a 1959 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

She married Charles Antoine Franklin on August 19, 1960, later divorced, and remained lifelong friends.

To this union four children were born. Pamela, Ingrid, Anthony, and Alisa.

Helen parted this life on February 17, 2021 in Sunnyvale, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her two Aunts (Lorena Allen Martin and Mary Allen Perkins) who help raised her, brother Charles Edward Fountain, daughter Pamela Jean Franklin and lifelong friend Charles Antoine Franklin.

Helen is survived daughters, Ingrid Rochell Butler (Jon) of Sunnyvale, Texas, Alisa Marie Franklin- Brocks (Robert) of Fresno, Texas, son Charles Anthony Franklin (Princess) of Beaumont, Texas; granddaughters Allison Alexandria Franklin of Missouri City, Texas, Victoria Grace Franklin of Beaumont, Texas and Kristen Elizabeth Alexandria Brocks of Fresno, Texas; grandsons Allen Steward Butler and Daniel Henry Butler of Sunnyvale, Texas; sister Betty Jean Washington of Opelousas, Louisiana; Aunt Annie DeLaine of Opelousas, Louisiana and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Gabriel Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. Rev. Ina Rae Brooks of Oakland, CA. officiating.