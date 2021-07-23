expand
July 24, 2021

Joseph “Donald” Mouton

By PA News

Published 4:59 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Joseph “Donald” Mouton, 79, of Port Neches passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Donald was born October 22, 1941, in Kaplan, Louisiana to Ezedor and Emase Mouton.

Donald was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and actively involved with the parish ministries.

He served as Eucharistic Minister, Money Counter, Usher, Mass Captain and Hospitality Minister.

Donald was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and Tri-City Corvette Club. He proudly served in the United States Navy and served 26 years for Port Neches Fire Department.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Ezedor Mouton and Emase Mire Mouton; brothers, Roland Mouton and B.J. Mouton; sister, Nona Cheatham; brothers-in-law, Herbert Hidalgo, and J.O. Grissom.

Those left behind to cherish Donald’s memory are his wife of 41 years, Cecelia Hidalgo Mouton of Port Neches; daughter, Colleen Huff of Port Neches; sons, Chris Brown and his wife, Robyn of Port Neches; Cary Brown of Port Neches; grandchildren, John Brown, Megan Huff, Brad Brown, Mandy Huff, Kathryn Brown, Neil Brown, and Kami Brown.

Donald is also survived by his sister, Rosa Adams of Lake Charles, Louisiana; brother, Darrell Mouton and his wife, Shirley of Nederland; sister-in-law, Elsie Grissom and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

