Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau reopens recruitment

Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau reopened his recruiting and uncommitted to The University of Texas on Thursday.

Guilbeau, who is one of the state’s top defensive backs, committed to the University of Texas last fall.

He committed to Texas when Tom Herman was the head coach of the program. Herman was fired at the end of last season, and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over.

Guilbeau recorded 40 tackles and four interceptions in his junior season.

Guilbeau has offers from some of the nations top programs like Texas A&M, TCU, LSU, Penn State, Michigan, USC and several others.

“I would like to start off by thanking all of my friends, mentors, coaches and loved ones, but none of this would be possible without the trust in the lord,” Guilbeau said in a statement. “After careful consideration with my family and countless hours of prayer, I have decided that it is in my best interest to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from the University of Texas…”

Memorial head coach Brian Morgan said he is focused on Guilbeau’s senior season.

“If anything, I think whenever he does sign, in December, he needs to be 100 percent committed,” Morgan said. “Just the nature of how recruiting is with colleges pulling offers and things like that, I don’t blame the kids. They have to do what is best for them.”

Morgan said Guilbeau comes from a good family and is sure he they will make the best decision for them.

“They are really involved in the recruiting process,” Morgan said. “Unless Jaylon comes to me and wants to talk about that specifically, that is their decision to make. It is a family decision and a life decision. Hopefully, once you make it and you go there and spend your time there. Once you get done, hopefully, you will leave with a degree and have an opportunity to keep playing football.”

Morgan said the corner has done well to balance everything.

“He has a lot of people pulling on him,” Morgan said. “You see some people not handle it well. He handles it really well and is mature with the guidance of his parents. He has a bunch of schools pulling. He has a lot going on. He graduates in December. That decision is six months from now. Not six months and he can think about it. He is moving in six months and is enrolling somewhere in January.”

Guilbeau played a key role in the Titans’ undefeated regular season last year and rejoins a defensive unit that was the best in the district and returns seven starters.