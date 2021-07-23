Mid County man dies from COVID complications; health department hosting town hall

The Port Arthur Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-19 related death of a Port Neches resident.

The man, between 75 and 80 years of age, had underlying health issues, the department said.

He was the 14th death in Port Neches since the pandemic began.

From June 30 to July 24, the department — which serves Port Arthur, Port Neches, Groves and Nederland — has diagnosed 52 new coronavirus patients.

On July 29, the department will host a town hall at 6 p.m. to address questions about the virus vaccine.

The event will be held at the Texas Artist’s Museum, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.