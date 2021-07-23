expand
July 24, 2021

Rousella Landry

Rousella Landry

By PA News

Published 5:01 pm Friday, July 23, 2021

Rousella Landry, 82, of Groves, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home.

She was born in Church Point, Louisiana on October 15, 1938 to David Leger and Noelie Brasseaux Leger.

Rousella lived in Groves for 65 years and was a member of Immaculate Conception – St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Groves.

She loved family trips and spending time with her granddaughters. Her favorite was going to her granddaughter, Abbey’s dance recitals and granddaughter Delaney’s softball games.

A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service recited by Knights of Columbus #3491 to begin at 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves with Reverend J.C. Coon officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Rousella was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Curtis Landry, brothers, Hervin Leger, Jimmy Leger and Yves Leger.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Humphrey and husband Ray of Port Neches, sister, Bonnie Trahan and husband Robert of Duson, Louisiana, sister-in-law, Juanita Leger of Duson, Louisiana,  granddaughters, Abbey Humphrey and Delaney Humphrey and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

