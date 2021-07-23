expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2021

Verna Howard Fentis

Verna Howard Fentis

By PA News

Published 6:49 am Friday, July 23, 2021

Verna Howard Fentis was born to Henrietta and Wortham Howard in Bryan, Texas.

She was the youngest of 3 girls.

Verna accepted Christ at an early age.

She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in Navasota, Texas.

She retired from Lake View Cleaners after 18 years.

Verna is preceded in death by her mother Henrietta Ford and father Wortham Howard; two sisters, Cora Paul (Hamilton Paul) and Ruby Jones (Merlin Jones).

Verna leaves to cherish her memory her son Kevin Howard and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

John Thomas (Tom) Tahaney

Helen Jean Franklin

Harvey Hodge Jr. “Double H”

Verna Howard Fentis

Local

Port Arthur mom with BAC of .182 indicted in wreck that killed toddler

Business

ON THE MENU — Maria’s Diner offers true Tex-Mex experience

Groves

Man caught with tools inside abandoned Groves hospital

Business

Former Marine finds career, community connection with Veteran Custom Flooring

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau reopens recruitment

Local

Check out Port Neches Fire Department’s newest addition

community

PHOTO FEATURE — Media, industry meet to discuss community needs

Local

PA woman talks of her husband’s and other fisherman’s drowning deaths

Local

Attorney: More could be indicted in case involving fireworks stand raid

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur president outlines benefits of tuition drop

Education

Nationwide construction concerns impacting Bulldog Stadium upgrades

Business

Down South Customs lifting and leading the pack

High School Sports

New Bridge City coach Cody McGuire details championship approach

Columns

MARY MEAUX — Benefit to help local father of 4 with stage IV melanoma

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: July 12-18

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: July 14-20

Local

2 recovered from Keith Lake following drowning

Entertainment

Bun B & local artists talk return of UGK mural to Port Arthur

Local

Early voting ends; Nederland City Council candidates share what’s important before Election Day

Local

Community forum seeks public input for Port Arthur’s Rose Hill Park improvements

Entertainment

Mid County native Jake Rowley bringing Elvis to local stage

Local

Authorities ID local men killed in major Pleasure Island traffic collision

Local

See just how far Lamar State College Port Arthur is reducing tuition this Fall

High School Sports

All-district linebacker Koby Trahan switching positions to benefit PNG