expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

Samuel Gardner (Courtesy photo)

Indictment: Man steals car, teenager thrown from hood & Port Arthur police car struck

By PA News

Published 12:30 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

A man driving a stolen vehicle that collided with a patrol car last month was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury for several crimes this week.

Port Arthur Police were responding to call of a robbery in progress in the 5000 block of Dryden Road June 25 when they were told the suspect, Samuel Dewayne Gardner, also known as Bobby Jackson, 30, of Beaumont, may be traveling in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard.

The officer, according to the probable cause affidavit for arrest, changed routes and activated his overhead lights and siren and as he entered an intersection was struck by a vehicle driven by Gardner.

Gardner allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The owner of the vehicle told police Gardner previously went to her apartment and demanded her keys. She refused but he was able to get the keys and left. As he was leaving, a 16-year-old female tried to stop him by getting on the hood of the car. She was later thrown off the hood. The extent of her injuries was not mentioned in the affidavit.

The man was later spotted walking through Driftwood Inn, 3700 Memorial Boulevard and brought to a local hospital for medical clearance.

He was then arrested for aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As of Thursday, Gardner was still in he county jail on a $45,000 bond for aggravated robbery and $10,000 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as a parole violation.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mayor responds to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation resignations citing council involvement

Port Arthur man guilty of murder-for-hire; wanted estranged wife to “cry tears of blood”

Port Arthur, Mid County experiencing surge in COVID; “variants” worry health department

Port Arthur Fire Dept: occupants escape house fire started by burning incense stick

Local

Mayor responds to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation resignations citing council involvement

Local

Port Arthur man guilty of murder-for-hire; wanted estranged wife to “cry tears of blood”

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County experiencing surge in COVID; “variants” worry health department

Local

Port Arthur Fire Dept: occupants escape house fire started by burning incense stick

College/Pro Sports

Larry Bodin’s longtime commitment to local sports coverage won’t soon be forgotten

Local

Indictment: Man steals car, teenager thrown from hood & Port Arthur police car struck

Local

Nederland man’s DWI case upgraded to felony due to previous record, authorities say

Local

New Port Arthur Fire Chief meets with community members

Education

PAISD transportation department prepping for new school year

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly injures 85-year-old family member; also faces sex offender registration charge

Groves

The newest edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here!

Local

Contractor completing water tower artwork

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Seminars to cover credit repair, entrepreneurship

High School Sports

Local company to stream Bulldog football games

Local

Mid County man dies from COVID complications; health department hosting town hall

Local

Port Arthur mom with BAC of .182 indicted in wreck that killed toddler

Business

ON THE MENU — Maria’s Diner offers true Tex-Mex experience

Groves

Man caught with tools inside abandoned Groves hospital

Business

Former Marine finds career, community connection with Veteran Custom Flooring

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau reopens recruitment

Local

Check out Port Neches Fire Department’s newest addition

community

PHOTO FEATURE — Media, industry meet to discuss community needs

Local

PA woman talks of her husband’s and other fisherman’s drowning deaths

Local

Attorney: More could be indicted in case involving fireworks stand raid