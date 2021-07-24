expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2021

JODY HOLTON — You are never too old to prevent diseases through vaccinations

By Jody Holton

Published 12:02 am Saturday, July 24, 2021

Vaccinations and the need for them is in the news daily. The short answer is, yes indeed.

Oh, I know, as a child you couldn’t wait till you got old enough not to need to doctor visits for vaccinations. No lollipop ever made up for those shots.

Well, I have some news for you, to protect your health and the health of those around you, you are going to need to get some vaccinations till the end of your life. Actually, more than you may think.

All Adults Need:

Flu Shot – Yearly. Best time to get it is end of September/first of October. It takes two weeks to become effective and within that two weeks, you can still contract the flu. We usually get ours the middle of September. Flu season is still active into the spring. No, the shot WILL NOT give you the flu.

Td or Tdap vaccine: Every adult should get the Tdap vaccine once if they did not receive it as an adolescent to protect against pertussis (whooping cough), and then a Td (tetanus, diphtheria) booster shot every 10 years. In addition, women should get the Tdap vaccine each time they are pregnant, preferably at 27 through 36 weeks. Really good to get a booster if you have new babies on the way in your close family.

As we get older, our immune systems tend to weaken over time, putting us at higher risk for certain diseases. This is why you should also get:

Pneumococcal vaccines, which protect against pneumococcal disease, including infections in the lungs and bloodstream (recommended for all adults over 65 years old, and for adults younger than 65 years who have certain chronic health conditions)

Zoster vaccine, which protects against shingles (recommended for adults 60 years or older or if you have had shingles)

Health Care Workers:

Hepatitis B: If you don’t have documented evidence of a complete HepB vaccine series or if you don’t have an up-to-date blood test that shows you are immune to hepatitis B (i.e., no serologic evidence of immunity or prior vaccination) then you should get the 3-dose series (dose #1 now, #2 in 1 month, #3 approximately 5 months after #2). Get anti-HBs serologic tested 1–2 months after dose #3.

MMR (Measles, Mumps, & Rubella): If you were born in 1957 or later and have not had the MMR vaccine, or if you don’t have an up-to-date blood test that shows you are immune to measles, mumps and rubella (i.e., no serologic evidence of immunity or prior vaccination), get 2 doses of MMR, 4 weeks apart.

Varicella (Chickenpox): If you have not had chickenpox (varicella), if you haven’t had varicella vaccine, or if you don’t have an up-to-date blood test that shows you are immune to varicella (i.e., no serologic evidence of immunity or prior vaccination) get 2 doses of varicella vaccine, 4 weeks apart.

Meningococcal: Those who are routinely exposed to isolates of N. meningitidis should get one dose.

Wait! Who Should NOT Be Vaccinated?

Some adults with specific health conditions should not get certain vaccines or should wait to get them.

As always, the very best advice is to talk with your doctor to make sure you get the vaccines that are right for you.

Medicare Part B pays for Flu and Pneumonia vaccinations. Take the necessary precautions, stay up to date on your vaccines (if you are able to take them), and live healthy my friends.

Jody Holton writes about health for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at jholton3@gt.rr.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mayor responds to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation resignations citing council involvement

Port Arthur man guilty of murder-for-hire; wanted estranged wife to “cry tears of blood”

Port Arthur, Mid County experiencing surge in COVID; “variants” worry health department

Port Arthur Fire Dept: occupants escape house fire started by burning incense stick

Local

Mayor responds to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation resignations citing council involvement

Local

Port Arthur man guilty of murder-for-hire; wanted estranged wife to “cry tears of blood”

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County experiencing surge in COVID; “variants” worry health department

Local

Port Arthur Fire Dept: occupants escape house fire started by burning incense stick

College/Pro Sports

Larry Bodin’s longtime commitment to local sports coverage won’t soon be forgotten

Local

Indictment: Man steals car, teenager thrown from hood & Port Arthur police car struck

Local

Nederland man’s DWI case upgraded to felony due to previous record, authorities say

Local

New Port Arthur Fire Chief meets with community members

Education

PAISD transportation department prepping for new school year

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly injures 85-year-old family member; also faces sex offender registration charge

Groves

The newest edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here!

Local

Contractor completing water tower artwork

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Seminars to cover credit repair, entrepreneurship

High School Sports

Local company to stream Bulldog football games

Local

Mid County man dies from COVID complications; health department hosting town hall

Local

Port Arthur mom with BAC of .182 indicted in wreck that killed toddler

Business

ON THE MENU — Maria’s Diner offers true Tex-Mex experience

Groves

Man caught with tools inside abandoned Groves hospital

Business

Former Marine finds career, community connection with Veteran Custom Flooring

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau reopens recruitment

Local

Check out Port Neches Fire Department’s newest addition

community

PHOTO FEATURE — Media, industry meet to discuss community needs

Local

PA woman talks of her husband’s and other fisherman’s drowning deaths

Local

Attorney: More could be indicted in case involving fireworks stand raid