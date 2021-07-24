expand
Ad Spot

July 26, 2021

Nederland voters elect new councilman

By PA News

Published 7:47 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

NEDERLAND — There is a new councilman in the City of Nederland.

 

When Election Day voting ended Saturday night, Randy Sonnier came out on top with 364 votes compared to 296 for Kevin Smith, according to numbers released by the City of Nederland.

Randy Sonnier

 

Early voting ended Tuesday, and Election Day was Saturday.

 

The Ward 3 seat was open with candidates Smith and Sonnier vying to fill the unexpired term of Emmett Hollier.

 

Council members are elected at large even though they represent a particular Ward.

 

All Nederland residents were welcome to participate in voting. Hollier maintained his seat until voters selected a replacement.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

CHRISTUS to announce support for summer fan drive & reach out for public participation

Nederland voters elect new councilman

PAISD transportation department prepping for new school year

Port Arthur man reportedly injures 85-year-old family member; also faces sex offender registration charge

Beaumont

CHRISTUS to announce support for summer fan drive & reach out for public participation

Local

Nederland voters elect new councilman

Education

PAISD transportation department prepping for new school year

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly injures 85-year-old family member; also faces sex offender registration charge

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — House Bill 4545, Senate Bill 1697 upping demands on local school districts

High School Sports

Local company to stream Bulldog football games

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — New Port Arthur Fire Chief meets with community members

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Contractor completing water tower artwork

Local

Mayor responds to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation resignations citing council involvement

Local

Port Arthur man guilty of murder-for-hire; wanted estranged wife to “cry tears of blood”

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County experiencing surge in COVID; “variants” worry health department

Local

Port Arthur Fire Dept: occupants escape house fire started by burning incense stick

College/Pro Sports

Larry Bodin’s longtime commitment to local sports coverage won’t soon be forgotten

Local

Indictment: Man steals car, teenager thrown from hood & Port Arthur police car struck

Local

Nederland man’s DWI case upgraded to felony due to previous record, authorities say

Groves

The newest edition of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine is here!

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS — Seminars to cover credit repair, entrepreneurship

Local

Mid County man dies from COVID complications; health department hosting town hall

Local

Port Arthur mom with BAC of .182 indicted in wreck that killed toddler

Business

ON THE MENU — Maria’s Diner offers true Tex-Mex experience

Groves

Man caught with tools inside abandoned Groves hospital

Business

Former Marine finds career, community connection with Veteran Custom Flooring

High School Sports

Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau reopens recruitment

Local

Check out Port Neches Fire Department’s newest addition