expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2021

Myra Estelle Guidry Clay

Myra Estelle Guidry Clay

By PA News

Published 4:38 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

Myra Estelle Guidry Clay passed away on July 21, 2021.

She was born on November 13, 1931, in Port Arthur, Texas to Pierre and Norma Guidry.

Myra was raised in Port Arthur where she graduated from Bishop Byrne Catholic High School in 1949. She married Vernon Clay of Port Arthur and they moved to Beaumont in 1966.

Myra was a loving wife and mother who always put family first.

She had a passion for gardening and she and Vernon both became Master Gardeners.

Together they spent years volunteering at the Beaumont Botanical Gardens.

Myra enjoyed doing her part to make Beaumont a beautiful city.

She served as past President of Milady Garden club and The Council of Garden Clubs, and on the Parks Board for the City of Beaumont.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre and Norma Guidry, of Port Arthur and her husband, Vernon Clay.

She is survived by four children, Cynthia Clay Srader and her husband, Jim, of Crystal Beach; Victoria Clay Bonsall, of Beaumont; Rebecca Clay Boggess and her husband, Dr. Thomas Boggess, Jr., of Iowa City, Iowa; and Vernon Clay, Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Beaumont; seven grandchildren, Heather Wallace and her husband, Bobby, of Shore Acres; Seth Aaron Srader and his wife, Michelle, of Lumberton; Dr. Erin Boggess of Iowa City, Iowa; Renee Ricci and her husband, Kevin, of Houston; Thomas Boggess, III, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Benjamin Bonsall and his wife, Katherine, of Beaumont; and Dr. Dylan Clay, of Beaumont; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be recited at 12:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to begin at 12:30 p.m., with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Her interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaumont Botanical Gardens, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

COVID cases rising locally, across county. More than 50 diagnosed since Friday.

New trial date set for suspect in 2018 killing of Floyd Dergent in Port Arthur

2019 fatal hit-&-run “person of interest” taken into custody Monday morning, Port Arthur Police say

Problems with vacant Renaissance Hospital detailed; Groves seeks answers from property owner

Local

COVID cases rising locally, across county. More than 50 diagnosed since Friday.

Local

New trial date set for suspect in 2018 killing of Floyd Dergent in Port Arthur

Local

2019 fatal hit-&-run “person of interest” taken into custody Monday morning, Port Arthur Police say

Groves

Problems with vacant Renaissance Hospital detailed; Groves seeks answers from property owner

Local

Port Neches speeding concerns lead to $33K traffic study; see what roads are targeted

Business

South County Physical Therapy shares story of success more than 50 years in the making

Local

Nederland business robbed at gunpoint Monday morning; shot fired to open safe

High School Sports

Check out Nederland’s new volleyball uniform & schedule

Local

CHRISTUS helps seniors in need keep cool; now you can too

Beaumont

Area anesthesiologist named Texas Medical Association Trustees vice chair

Local

Health department details 20-plus new COVID cases for Mid & South County residents

Local

See where gas prices are headed after 2021 U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Local

SEE THE LIST: Drug possession, burglaries & forgeries lowlight indictments

Beaumont

CHRISTUS to announce support for summer fan drive & reach out for public participation

Local

Nederland voters elect new councilman

Education

PAISD transportation department prepping for new school year

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly injures 85-year-old family member; also faces sex offender registration charge

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — House Bill 4545, Senate Bill 1697 upping demands on local school districts

High School Sports

Local company to stream Bulldog football games

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — New Port Arthur Fire Chief meets with community members

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Contractor completing water tower artwork

Local

Mayor responds to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation resignations citing council involvement

Local

Port Arthur man guilty of murder-for-hire; wanted estranged wife to “cry tears of blood”

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County experiencing surge in COVID; “variants” worry health department