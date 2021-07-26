expand
July 27, 2021

Jefferson County Courthouse

SEE THE LIST: Drug possession, burglaries & forgeries lowlight indictments

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:06 am Monday, July 26, 2021

Drug possession and burglaries, forgeries and thefts top last week’s list of crimes in which local and area individuals were indicted.

  • Jose Juan Almendarez, 28, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 5.
  • Aldrian Jeray Booker, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 21.
  • Raymundo Bermudez, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
  • Freddie Ray Arline, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 11.
  • James Collins, 26, of Huffman, was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 6.
  • Lanique Malone, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 6.
  • Jasmine Stevens, 23, of Liberty was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred July 6.
  • Benjamin R. Cooper, 36, of Nederland was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • Benjamin R. Cooper, 36, of Nederland was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • Samuel Dewayne Gardner, also known as Bobby Jackson, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • Samuel Dewayne Gardner, also known as Bobby Jackson, 30, of Beaumont was indicted aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 25.
  • Joshua Devonte Gary, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 29.
  • Joshua Devonte Gary, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 29.
  • Nicholas Gilmore-Jones, 20, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 16.
  • Nicholas Gilmore-Jones, 20, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 21.
  • Nicholas Gilmore-Jones, 20, transient, was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 8.
  • Brauck Hubbard, 22, of Kirbyville was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 13.
  • Lloyd Jones, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred May 22.
  • Shanice Sharell Jones, 28 of Dallas was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred June 19.
  • Michael Dwayne Juneau, 61, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 15.
  • Lin J. Lasalle Jr., 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a family member for an incident that occurred June 17.
  • Caleb C. Laskoskie, 32, of Silsbee was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 27.
  • Curtis Lewis, 39, of Dallas was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred April 4.
  • Angela Cheree Livingston, 25, of Vidor was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 30.
  • Olivia L. Quiroga, 44, of Crosby was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred June 12.
  • Bobby Dewayne Lott, also known as Bobby Dwayne Hemmingway, 53, of Lithonia, Georgia was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred June 6.
  • Doulgas Edward Mitchell, 57, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred June 1.
  • Alexandria Larae Perez, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for intoxication manslaughter for an incident that occurred April 23.
  • Holly Jean Pritchard, 36, of Nederland was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred May 15.
  • Holly Jean Pritchard, 36, of Nederland was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred May 17.
  • Austin Raymer, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 11.
  • Justin Christopher Robey, 30, of Vidor was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred April 30.
  • Christopher Eugene Stelly, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent possession of identifying information for an incident that occurred June 23.
  • Keesha Guidry Sutton, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Jan. 12.
  • James Duke Vanwright, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred June 12.
  • Broderick Tyrone Walker, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred July 2.
  • John Mark Whatley, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.
  • John Mark Whatley, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.
  • Kane Cole Adams, 30, of Port Neches was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Nov. 23.
  • John Mark Whatley, 58, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 20.
  • Deborah R. Wozniak, 68, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Jan. 2.
  • Roshen Jahmon Jackson, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred May 26.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.

